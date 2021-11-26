On Thursday, October 21 Bonnie Goldman presented a check for $575 to Denise Anthony, president of SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO). Bonnie is the co-coordinator of the SaddleBrooke Ranch Mah Jongg Group. Each year, this local group selects a charity to benefit from their purchase of the annual card from the National Mah Jongg League.
In 1937, a number of Mah Jongg enthusiasts met in New York City to standardize the game so that all Mah Jongg players would use the same hands and rules. This meeting served as the founding of the National Mah Jongg League. Each year, the League changes the hands and rules to add more excitement to the game.
Players refer to the League card while playing and its use is required at tournaments. According to Bonnie, although there are other Mah Jongg groups, the majority of players consider the 84-year-old National Mah Jongg League to be “the be all and end all authority on how to play the game.”
A League card costs $10 for the large size and $9 for the smaller version. A rebate of $2.50 is given for each card purchased online and a bonus of $20 is given to any group that purchases its members cards on time.
According to Bonnie, the 2021 donation to SBCO, which also occurred in prior years, represents the sale of 222 cards to members of the SaddleBrooke Ranch Mah Jongg Group. On behalf of SBCO and the local kids served by our programs, we say, “Play on!”