Jacqueline and Patrick Fancher rolled the dice and hosted a casino night for their SaddleBrooke Ranch neighbors. The goal was to raise money for SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) while having a lot of fun with their friends. To no one’s surprise, the event succeeded on both counts.
Jacqueline noted, “We moved to SaddleBrooke Ranch in October 2020 from Hollister, California, although this was our vacation home for four years prior to that. Patrick worked in diversified farming, and I had a bookkeeping and payroll business. In California we had been to this type of fundraiser, and we wanted do more than host the usual dinner or appetizers and drinks event.”
Jacqueline said she was inspired to host a fundraiser after attending an SBCO information meeting held at the Ranch. “ I need to do more than play pickleball, as enjoyable as that is. I think it is important to help the whole community. Kids in particular are vulnerable to the decisions of adults, landing them in situations not of their choice. The annual Adopt a Family program is a favorite of mine. I also volunteer with Impact of Southern Arizona. Giving back adds purpose to my life.”
For their casino night, the Fanchers hosted 16 people, hired Phoenix-based Diamond Dave’s Casino Events, and served barbequed meat and non-alcoholic drinks. Guests provided side dishes and brought their own alcoholic drinks. Each guest contributed $20 for $100 in gambling chips, of which 100 percent was donated to SBCO. Even the non-gamblers donated to SBCO.
Patrick and Jacqueline want to thank all of their new SaddleBrooke Ranch friends, who were able to attend, for their part in making this fundraiser a success. Both Jacqueline and Patrick said, “We had a good time hosting this fundraiser. Maybe we’ll do it again next year with a few more people.”