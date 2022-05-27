Senior Village volunteers hosted a household chemicals and electronics recycle collection event on Saturday, April 23 in HOA2’s MountainView parking lot. SaddleBrooke residents dropped off enough unwanted material to fill four, 22-foot box trucks with unwanted electronics, cans of paint and household chemicals as well as a variety of electronic devices which were safely disabled. More than 15 Senior Village volunteers helped make this a highly successful day.
