Senior Village volunteers hosted a household chemicals and electronics recycle collection event on Saturday, April 23 in HOA2’s MountainView parking lot. SaddleBrooke residents dropped off enough unwanted material to fill four, 22-foot box trucks with unwanted electronics, cans of paint and household chemicals as well as a variety of electronic devices which were safely disabled. More than 15 Senior Village volunteers helped make this a highly successful day.

