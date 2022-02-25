This coming November, all state-wide political offices are on the ballot plus a United States Senate race. Arizona primary voting is Tuesday, August 2 which will determine the final candidate slate. The SaddleBrooke Republican Club will be hosting Republican candidates on the following dates:
- Tuesday, February 8th: Matt Salmon, candidate for Governor, Lacy Cooper, candidate for Attorney General, Juan Ciscomani, candidate for Congressional District 6, Shawnna Bolick, Secretary of State.
- Tuesday March 8th: Andrew Gould, candidate for Attorney General, Paola TullIani, candidate for Governor, Ana Orth, candidate Arizona State Representative.
- Tuesday, April 12th: Kimberly Yee, candidate for State Treasurer, Michelle Ugenti, candidate for Secretary of State, Mark Brnovich, candidate for United States Senate.
- Tuesday, May 10th: Steve Gaynor, candidate for Governor, Jeff Weininger, candidate for State Treasurer, Blake Masters, candidate for United States Senate.
All meetings will be held at the DesertView Theater and doors open at 3 p.m. For more information visit the club website at saddlebrooke-republican-club.org.