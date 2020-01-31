Millions of people around the globe have relied on The American Red Cross for almost 140 years. Established in 1881 by Clara Barton, The American Red Cross currently responds, globally, to a disaster every eight minutes— that’s quite a record of on-going organizational readiness. But, how can you help in this small corner of Arizona called SaddleBrooke? You can donate your blood! And it is as easy as scheduling yourself to donate blood during the following blood drives at the Mountain View Clubhouse:
- Saturday, March 28
- Saturday, May 23
- Saturday, August 8
- Saturday, November 14
To schedule your appointment, contact The American Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org and use the Sponsor Code: Saddle.
For eight years Belinda Waller, B.S., M.S.N., has been the coordinator for the SaddleBrooke Red Cross blood drives. Belinda will be relinquishing this position and a replacement is being sought to fill her shoes. Thank you, Belinda, for all of your hard work and dedication in organizing The American Red Cross blood drives in SaddleBrooke!
Here is a recap of the duties for her position:
- Work with HOA-1 to schedule five blood drives per year;
- Be present for each blood drive (or designate an alternate), which starts at 6 a.m. The donors for the day begin arriving at 7 a.m.; the last donor is finished by 2 p.m.
- Recruit volunteers to work intake for the donors (via a provided laptop) and to work the canteen, by providing snacks for the donors. There are two workers from 7:00 – 10:00 a.m. and two workers from 10:00 – 2:00 p.m.
Belinda indicates that the volunteer work is very rewarding!
If you are interested in being the Coordinator for the blood drives in SaddleBrooke, contact Belinda by phone at (217) 620-5845.