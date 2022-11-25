After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) Walk for Kids was held at 8 a.m. on Saturday, October 29. This annual event, formerly known as The Walkathon, had a tremendous turnout with over 350 participants this year. To make it as easy as possible for everyone to participate, there was online and in person registration were available. Every registered walker was given a special 25th anniversary commemorative t-shirt.

With cool weather that rapidly became quite a pleasant fall morning, the festivities began with a warmup session in the SaddleBrooke HOA-1 parking lot near the bocce ball courts. The walkers had a choice of a long walk of 3.25-miles around Ridge View Blvd. or a shorter 1.25-mile walk up to the commerce center and back to the start. Tables were set up along the routes to provide water to the human and canine walkers. The SBCO was especially pleased to welcome 61 students from the Copper Corridor schools of Mammoth/San Manuel and Mountain Vista. We always welcome the energy and enthusiasm of these students. Of course, SaddleBrooke participating residents had no chance to keep up with these wonderful kids of all ages.

At around 9:15 a.m., following the walk, everyone was welcomed into the SaddleBrooke HOA-1 Clubhouse, sampling goodies from the Snack Shack to replenish those lost calories. We were joined this year by the Tucson Roadrunners hockey team mascot who welcomed everyone and took pictures with the participants. This was an especially big hit with our younger walkers. SBCO program leaders provided information to the community about all the services provided to students in Copper Corridor towns. These include educational enrichment grants, scholarships, meals, and clothing through Kids’ Closet and Teen Closet. Additionally, representatives from everyone’s favorite, the Golden Goose Thrift Store where you can find almost anything you might need and things you didn’t know you needed, provided information and recruited much needed volunteers. Premier business supporters of SBCO from the nearby community were also on hand to display their products and services used here in SaddleBrooke.

Given the smiles from all the walkers it was apparent this long-awaited community tradition was a resounding success. SBCO is looking forward to seeing everyone next year and plans to have an even greater turnout. Stay tuned for the announcement of the 2023 date.