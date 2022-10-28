If you see people in these bright colored Rotary shirts out riding the streets of SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch, they are Rotarians in training for the annual Ride to End Polio. This ride is held in connection with El Tour de Tucson. Each year, members of our club have so much fun with this event. The Ride to End Polio isn’t just a Tucson event! This ride is international!

Annually, Rotarians from around the United States and the world meet in Tucson for El Tour de Tucson. Imagine the tourism income for this area! This event is the largest Rotary International fundraiser in the world as we continue to fight Polio.

John Oszust is our champion for this important fundraiser (El Tour de Tucson). John has arranged for another fundraising battle between two Rotary Clubs. The Rotary Clubs of Saddlebrooke Arizona and Hanalei Bay, Hawaii are combining efforts from two districts this year to raise $15,000 for Rotary's fight against Polio. On Saturday, November 19, we are each cycling between 10 and 100-miles in the El Tour de Tucson and spinoff rides.

On Sunday, November 19, we have bicycle riders in El Tour de Tucson, El Tour de Ranch and El Tour de SaddleBrooke each riding distances up to 102-miles all teaming up for maximum participation and maximum mileage. It's going to be a fun but tiring day. One way to help us reach our $15,000 goal is to encourage friends and family to support our efforts. You can join our bike rides, or contribute through this website: raise.rotary.org/John-Oszust/challenge3.

In 1985 Rotary International began its mission to eradicate Polio worldwide. Rotarians raised funds and sent volunteers to administer drops world wide. By 2021, Rotary International had eliminated Polio throughout the world except for two countries. However, this horribly disfiguring and crippling disease has now been found back in North America! It's more important than ever to extinguish it from the planet. Please help our fight.

To tell you a little more about the Rotary story, Rotary is the world’s first service organization. Today, Rotary has grown to be the world’s largest volunteer organization. Rotarians can be found in more countries than the Red Cross, Starbucks, or even McDonalds.

The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke is not only an award winning organization devoted to making a difference locally and globally, it is also a club that enjoys coming together for lunch and life long learning. We currently meet weekly at the Ranch House Brewery and Grill at SaddleBrooke Ranch and on Zoom for weekly programs. Plus, we enjoy getting together for social events and service projects. We have fun making a difference.

The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke is open to anyone who is living or working in SaddleBrooke, SaddleBrooke Ranch, Oracle, Catalina, Oro Valley and all surrounding communities. For more information, call Wendy Guyton at (520) 404-5712 or send an email to wguyton17@gmail.com.