You don’t want to miss this, so mark your calendar now! On Saturday, April 1 (no foolin’) Beach Bash 2023 will take you and your friends from the desert to the beach for an evening of dancing and frivolity.

Talk to anyone who attended the last Beach Bash, and you will hear that this is truly a fun evening. Chuck Moses will take us back to the 60’s as he gets the dance floor hoppin’ with tunes we all know and love. With an exciting silent auction and amazing raffle prizes, there will be more than good memories to take home after this event. Last year’s 50/50 raffle winners received more than $3,000!

Be a part of Beach Bash 2023 and support the work of Senior Village at SaddleBrooke as we provide simple, non-medical services for members and serve as a resource to the greater SaddleBrooke community.

Watch for tickets to go on sale in February for this HOA-2 MountainView party that kicks off Spring in the Brooke.