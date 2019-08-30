While the holidays may seem a long way off, now is the time to think about thanking our valued employees for all they do for us throughout the year. In fact, this is one item on your holiday “to do” list that you can check off today!
The SBHOA #2 Employee Appreciation Committee (EAC) is once again asking for your support in showing appreciation to our dedicated employees this season. Currently, SBHOA #2 has 235 hardworking employees, many working “behind the scenes” to ensure that we live in a beautifully maintained community. Our employees work in the following areas: Administration, Fitness and Wellness, Food and Beverage, Golf Operations, Lifestyle and Banquets, Maintenance, Patrol, and Theater.
Your generous gifts received by Nov. 25 will be distributed to our employees at the annual “Employee Holiday Luncheon” on Dec. 9. Individual gifts are confidential; any amount will be greatly appreciated. You may drop your gift off at the Administration Building front desk or contact mojograndma@gmail.com for information on contributing by mail. Please include your unit number in the memo line of your check.