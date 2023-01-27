The Patrols of HOA-1 and HOA-2, in partnership with the SaddleBrooke Public Affairs Commission and Senior Village at SaddleBrooke are offering a series of free safety seminars.

Most of us want to live independently but are quick to admit that we have done little to equip our homes or adjust our lifestyles for comfortable and safe aging. These seminars offer ideas on how to make life safer now and in the future.

These informative presentations are open to all SaddleBrooke residents. All seminars are from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Upcoming Topics IncludeWednesday, February 8: Scams, Fraud and Identity Theft – Don’t Be a Victim. MountainView Ballroom

Wednesday, March 22: How Safe is Your Home? HOA-1 Activity Center

Wednesday, April 5: Safe Movement: Does Your Body Keep You Safe? HOA-1 Activity Center

To recommend more topics and speakers, please email seminars@seniorvillage.org.