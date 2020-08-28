The Silver Belles roared into 2020 ready to dance, with a slate of scheduled spring performances and a few new, flattering and fun additions to our costume wardrobes. Alas, spring performances never happened; all was put on hold, including our twice-weekly practices.
Sheltering-in-place meant solitary home dancing practice at best. Or wearing the new costumes (Can you say fringed black bell bottom dance pants? Three times?) while preparing our tax returns or shaking cocktails. But Director Ann Kurtz was hard at work adapting dance routines for social distancing and choreographing new dances.
Just a few weeks ago, the Silver Belles happily returned to regular practices, albeit with face masks and our black, dance canes to help keep a safe distance from one another. This may be the new normal, and live performances remain in limbo, yet the Silver Belles are doing what we’ve always done: embracing adversity, adapting, and celebrating one another and the joy of dancing.
If you are new to SaddleBrooke and want to know more or you want to see additional photos (even videos) of some of the Silver Belles’ performances, check our Facebook page. For more information, email Ann Kurtz at tomanndance@gmail.com or Michele Gildner at michelegildner@gmail.com.