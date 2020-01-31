The SaddleBrooke Singers are pleased to be singing with their choirmates once again after a holiday hiatus. Their last concert on Sunday, December 8 was a wonderful choral tribute to the joys of the season. Well, there may have been a verse or two sung about shopping blues, Santa’s crazy reindeer ruining a roof, and regifting a Sony Walkman, but our afternoon concert did indeed honor the spirit of the season.
Now the Singers are busy rehearsing patriotic music for their upcoming spring show. As is the tradition every four years, the chorale’s spring concert will focus on our wonderful country, America, and the brave men and women who serve and have served to protect us and our nation.
“LEST WE FORGET, America the Brave,” the titled patriotic performance for our show, is scheduled for Sunday, March 29 at 4 p.m. at the DesertView Performing Arts Center. The choir is delighted to be given the opportunity to honor our nation’s heroes in song. Veterans attending the concert will receive special recognition during the performance. Please join and support us as we acknowledge those who sacrificed for our freedom.
If you didn’t attend our Christmas concert, you missed the enjoyment of listening to the delightful children appearing with us onstage at the DesertView Performing Arts Center.
The children joined us after our director, Tanya Elias, suggested to the SaddleBrooke Singers Board the idea of using children’s essays as introductions to the various sections of our Christmas program titled “Holiday Portraits.” She proposed we obtain entries for the contest in the writing categories of Portraits of.... Winter, Giving, North Pole, Nativity, Hope, and Tradition.
Our director’s idea was inspired by her nine-year-old cousin, Brigette Harrington of Hillsboro, Oregon. In 2018, Oregon’s governor arrived in Brigette’s classroom to let her know she had won the nation’s 2018 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Essay Contest. Her winning essay earned her a November trip to Washington, D.C., where during her visit she met many members of Congress, Cabinet officials and even a rock star. At the tree-lighting ceremony, Brigette read a shortened version of her less than three-minute poem before helping House Speaker Paul Ryan, light America’s Christmas tree.
She read, “’Twas the month before Christmas, and all through my mind / Swirled thoughts of my Oregon, all intertwined / The four seasons how extraordinary, each one of a kind.”
This experience has unquestionably shaped Brigette’s life. Within months, ten-year-old Brigette’s writing became a published children's book, and she is currently at work on her second book!
Will the experience of writing an essay and performing their creation onstage with the SaddleBrooke Singers impact and shape the lives of the winning third and fifth grade students of Coronado K-8 School? A total of 33 student essay entries were judged by the SaddleBrooke Singers Board, Tanya Elias, and nine other individuals from within the choir. Each winner was awarded a monetary gift, an invitation to read his or her writing at our performance, and two complimentary theater tickets for parents or guardians. The judges, seeing all the entries were so heartfelt, decided to encourage the students’ continued writing by giving a monetary reward to a runner-up for each category as well as two honorable mentions.
The winning youngsters, half our height and unlike us, looking cherubic and abundantly energetic, were simply masters of the stage. They didn’t reveal a shaking hand, and nary a quavering voice or a stumbled sentence was heard.
It was evident the winning essay winners, Ransom Banach, Aaron White, Ian Barron, Giovanni Paris and Alaya Guerrero, had practiced daily. Under the tutelage of their teachers, the students learned how to speak into a microphone while reading their writings from their placement on a music stand, just as they would on our stage. It was a wonderful sight watching these children prove practice does indeed make perfect!
If you would like information about singing with the SaddleBrooke Singers, please phone Jay Hansen at (520) 271-8542. There’s no audition or experience as a professional singer required. We won’t even ask if you’ve practiced your singing lately!