Where were you on Sunday, March 29th? If you weren’t at the DesertView Theater, you missed hearing some beautiful music. If you attended as a veteran, you received a souvenir flag and listened to patriotic music sung just for you.
If you saw our show, thank you for buying tickets and being there to help us honor our veterans. If you attended our Christmas show, thank you again. We choose to sing, and we all practice and show up at rehearsals so we can sing well and connect to our community with our voices. We love entertaining you, our neighbors and friends and we appreciate your support. Substantial ticket revenue from sold seats is vital to the financial health of our organization.
We’ve long taken pride in being a primarily volunteer organization. Many of the SaddleBrooke Singers perform vital functions to keep us in existence. Monica Gray is one of our hard-working volunteers. Frankly, we would have a very difficult time finding one person to accomplish all the tasks she has so easily assumed over the past four years. Monica is our music librarian, our new music acquisition ordering person, and overseer of our rented storage unit filled with file cabinets of music, stage décor, costumes, props and boxes filled with who knows what? At the beginning of each season, Monica retrieves music from storage, orders new pieces of music and gets volunteers to help in collating music packets for all the Singers.
We count on Monica to outfit us for our performances with the ties and scarves of various colors she has tucked away. And, Monica is the person who can always come up with a clever theme for our stage decorations. The gorgeous sets you’ve seen at previous shows are most often the result of her creativity and ability to adeptly involve us, the Singers, in a joint effort to produce the beautiful stage décor.
In addition, I don’t believe there are many sopranos in SaddleBrooke with Monica’s vocal range. Did you hear a high “B” flat? That’s more than two octaves above the lowest note Monica sings; the “D” below middle “C.” Only the most exceptional of singers have a range of nearly three octaves! If you’ve attended our concerts you’ve heard Monica’s gorgeous voice hit every note perfectly.
Not only does Monica volunteer for us, but for the past 12 years she has volunteered at the Pima Animal Care Center with the SaddleBrooke Wags'N'Walkers, walking dogs and mentoring new volunteers. This is a very meaningful activity for her; she feels strongly about the good treatment and well-being of animals. I’m sure the dogs love being at the end of her leash as well.
If you want to spend some time singing with Monica, consider joining the SaddleBrooke Singers. Rehearsals begin again in September. No professional experience or audition is required. Please phone Claudia Kistler at (520) 306-2113 or check out our website www.saddlebrookesingers.org for more information.