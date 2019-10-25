Robson Resort Community annually produces the “Source Book,” an official community telephone and local business directory for SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch. Since 2001, the delivery of this directory to each residence has been provided by SaddleBrooke Community Outreach volunteers. To date, this project has garnered $34,869 to fund SBCO programs that benefit local children.
Volunteers of SBCO sign-up to deliver the Source Book in one or two units. After the books are delivered to the SBCO office, volunteers pick up boxes of books and plastic bags, put each directory in a bag and then drive through their assigned units to make deliveries.
According to Melanie Stout, who coordinates Source Book delivery for SBCO, “It’s a big job for our volunteers. Robson requires that each directory be delivered to a front porch, so our volunteers have to pop in and out of cars or golf carts and walk to and from the front door of residence. It’s wonderful how many volunteers generously contribute their time and energy to help raise money for SBCO programs.” Jan Olsson oversaw Source Book delivery within SaddleBrooke Ranch.
If you failed to receive a copy of the 2019/2020 Source Book, please request a copy at the HOA-2 Administration office in SaddleBrooke or La Hacienda Club in SaddleBrooke Ranch.