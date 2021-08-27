Time has quickly passed us and now that most have gotten vaccinated, the opportunity to resume our monthly meetings will start on Saturday, October 9 in the Arts and Crafts Center, HOA-1 Room #4. The meetings will be every month, second Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. We are looking forward to seeing many new and old faces. Plans are in preparation for speakers to educate us on the newest medicines, treatments, home care centers, agencies that can help us to care for not only our loved ones, but ourselves.
Until we meet, please remember to do what will help you, the caregiver, to be physically, emotionally well:
- Breathe.
- Drink water.
- Nourish your body with healthy choices.
- Sleep: Get six to eight-hours hours of shut eye.
- Move your body, do some exercise each day.
It is equally important to take break. It’s important to get time away from the person you are caring for.
Suggested Resources
American Parkinson Association: (520) 326-5400
Alzheimer’s Association: (520) 322-6601
Pinal-Gila Council for Senior Citizens: (520) 836-2758
Join Senior Village. Call (520) 314-1042. Pease feel free to reach out for help or talk. Contact Esta Goldstein at (520) 825-1181; jsda38@icloud.com or Marilyn Sellers at (520) 818-0965; wwsellers@wbhsi.net.