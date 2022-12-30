The latest project of the SaddleBrooke Sunrise Rotary is a fifth Little Free Library. It has recently been installed in San Manuel by Charlie See and Gary Haslett. It is located on the corner of G and San Carlos, by the outskirts of Rancho San Manuel Mobile Home Park. The library was constructed and donated by the Desert Woodcrafters, part of the Southern Arizona Woodturners Association. The first four LFL’s were filled with books intended for children and this is their first intended for adults. While they expect community adults will take ownership of this new library, Sunrise Rotary welcomes donations of literature for children from SaddleBrooke community members for their four children’s libraries.

To donate children’s literature only, please call Charlie See at (520) 664-6988

The new shop held a grand opening Nov. 12 at 347 E. Fourth St., on the northern end of Tucson's Fourth Avenue. The Lavender Manor is open Wednesday through Sunday and sells homemade products and lavender from owner Carolyn Blair's family farm, Life Under the Oaks, in Oracle. Video by Andrea Morabito for the Arizona Daily Star.

