The latest project of the SaddleBrooke Sunrise Rotary is a fifth Little Free Library. It has recently been installed in San Manuel by Charlie See and Gary Haslett. It is located on the corner of G and San Carlos, by the outskirts of Rancho San Manuel Mobile Home Park. The library was constructed and donated by the Desert Woodcrafters, part of the Southern Arizona Woodturners Association. The first four LFL’s were filled with books intended for children and this is their first intended for adults. While they expect community adults will take ownership of this new library, Sunrise Rotary welcomes donations of literature for children from SaddleBrooke community members for their four children’s libraries.

To donate children’s literature only, please call Charlie See at (520) 664-6988

