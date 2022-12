Members of the SaddleBrooke Sunrise Rotary(SSR) in action at the 2022 Tucson Marathon. Not only did the members man one of the water stations along the route, they also participated in the marathon.

Thinking about giving back? Do it while having fun. Become a member of our Rotary or find out how you can assist this service based club. Call Frank Shipton at (805) 279-2966.

