Fifteen members of the SaddleBrooke Sunrise Rotary (SSR) Club participated in the annual SaddleBrooke Food Drive for 2023. Over 18,000 pounds of food and $103,000 in cash we’re collected—and still counting.
SaddleBrooke Sunrise Rotary Participated in 2023 SaddleBrooke Food Drive
- Frank Shipton
