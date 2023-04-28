Fifteen members of the SaddleBrooke Sunrise Rotary (SSR) Club participated in the annual SaddleBrooke Food Drive for 2023. Over 18,000 pounds of food and $103,000 in cash we’re collected—and still counting.

Self care is not about buying expensive items or going on vacation, it’s about doing things that nourish your mind and body.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.