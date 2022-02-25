The swim club is again offering its free swim clinic to residents.
“It’s been years since I swam, but I sure would like to swim laps for exercise, (insert weight loss, injury rehab, strength or competition) but oh, …I am sooooo out of shape… and my strokes need work!
If this sounds like you, the six-session free swim club clinic is your answer! The lessons are a great introduction to swimming laps in the pool. Each session focuses on improving stroke technique and increasing conditioning in a fun, supportive environment. Over 260 SaddleBrooke residents have taken these clinics in the past six-years! Clinic is designed for new or returning lap swimmers that can swim at least one length of the pool.
Space is limited! Pre-registration and COVID vaccination will be required!
Participants should plan to attend all six classes.
Six sessions (three weeks) at DesertView Pool
Wednesdays and Fridays 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Wednesday, March 16 to Friday, April 1, 2022
To sign up, email saddlebrookeswimclub@gmail.com.