8/3 – Hit and run in SaddleBrooke clubhouse parking lot. Parked car was hit by a golf cart that left the scene. Damage to both car and cart no injuries.
8/3 – Contractor fell asleep and drove through a wall near the intersection of Ridgeview Blvd and Canyon Dr. Contractor’s vehicle was totaled and there was substantial property damage, but no injuries.
8/8 – Hit and run at 4-way stop where Catalina Hills turns left going to the clubhouse SaddleBrooke .Two vehicles were hit in the rear by another vehicle that failed to stop. No major damage to either vehicle and no injuries.
8/22 – Mail box on Brassie Dr. was hit by a delivery truck. Owner of truck has been contacted and has offered to pay for the repair of the mailbox.
Safety Tip
Traffic increases by approximately 60 percent during our winter months. It is even more important for walkers, joggers and bicyclists to be aware of their surroundings and follow the rules of the road. Walkers and joggers should always walk/jog facing traffic. Bicyclists should always stop at stop signs and never ride more than two abreast when traveling our roads. As traffic increases during our high season motorists and golf cart drivers should remember that stop means stop. Not tap the brakes and then speed up.