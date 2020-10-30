A large group of Democratic women in SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch, led by five women who named themselves the "Gang of Five," participated in a grassroots effort this fall aimed at voters in Pinal County. Their first project was the Pinal Postcard Project (PPP), a program designed to reach registered Independents in the county by asking them to vote for only Democratic candidates in the up-coming election.
“We got the idea after a conversation I had with my friend Holly Lyon,” said Jeanne Herstad, one of the members of the Gang of Five.
“Holly, who’s chair of the Pinal County Democratic Party, said she had some projects in mind but didn’t really have the staff or funding to get them done,” Herstad added.
So, Jeanne met with four other Democratic women in SaddleBrooke to discuss how they could help. Besides Jeanne, the group includes Claire Cordon, Sharon Cotter, Edie Crall, and Karen Schickedanz.
“Because we couldn’t go door-to-door anymore like you would in an ordinary election season, we write handwritten and addressed postcards to make it as personal as possible,” Claire said.
The Gang even tapped into their own networks of friends and acquaintances in SaddleBrooke and at the Ranch to get volunteers for the project. Karen crafted the messaging for the communications and the postcards, and Sharon developed a database to keep track of the volunteers and the postcard purchases.
“The response was overwhelming, “said Edie. “Pretty soon, we were well over our initial goal of sending out 3,000 postcards.”
During August and early September, the PPP enlisted 160 volunteers to write almost 9,200 postcards to Pinal County registered Independent voters, asking them to vote for Democrats. The postcards went in the mail at the end of September to arrive around the time that mail-in ballots arrived in voters’ homes in October.
But the Gang of Five wasn’t finished. They also helped the Pinal County Democratic Party send out 10,600 Get Out the Vote postcards to registered Democrats in the county who live in Arizona Legislative District 11. The cards provide information on how and where to vote.
Almost 100 SaddleBrooke volunteers worked on that project, and another 95 helped the SaddleBrooke Democratic Club by distributing similar voter information to about 3,600 SaddleBrooke Democrats and Independents. Other residents are calling people on behalf of the Arizona Democratic Party’s “Mission for Arizona.”