On Tuesday, April 9, 1940, Germany invaded Norway, a country whose military was no match for Hitler’s troops. The German government used as a justification the specious argument that since Norway was so militarily deficient it could be occupied by countries who might take advantage of a weak Norway. In effect, Germany claimed it was protecting Norway. Shortly after the invasion, attempts were made on the lives of Norway’s royal family and members of parliament. They were guided through the remote interior and spirited to England on a British heavy cruiser. The individuals who led the royal family and members of parliament to exile were the founders of the Norwegian underground. The resistance took many forms including armed combat with the German troops, smuggling people into and out of Norway, printing literature encouraging citizens to resist and rescuing and returning downed Allied airmen.
Perhaps the underground’s most famous achievement was the destruction of Germany’s heavy water plant, thus crippling der Fueher’s nuclear program. The resistance grew into a sizable army with 40,000 members by the war’s end. Their successes came at a very heavy price, however. The Germans instituted brutal reprisals throughout Norway. For the killing of two German officers, the entire town of Telavag was dynamited and the entire male population either executed or sent to prison camps. The Saddlebrooke World War II Roundtable is proud to present a talk on the Norwegian resistance on Thursday, November 7, at 1 p.m. in the Mountainview Ballroom West, by Saddlebrook’s own Gerry Miller.
Gerry's talk will include a personal story of a former Saddlebrooke resident whose father was a member of an Oslo City resistance cell led by her father. Additional information will be added by Gerry who acquired some personal experience about the resistance when he visited Norway, first as a working member of the U.S. Navy in 1969, and later when he returned to Oslo as a tourist in 2018.