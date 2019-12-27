The worst war in history was brought to a close when the U.S. bombed the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki using atomic weapons in August 1945. The history of the development of atomic weapons is a fascinating story. It begins with a letter sent to President Roosevelt by two eminent physicists and signed by Albert Einstein in 1939. It ends, of course, with the destruction of the above mentioned cities.
The effort to develop the nuclear bombs was designated the Manhattan Project. The plane that delivered the bombs to their targets was the B-29. Returning to Saddlebrooke will be the director of the Commemorative Air Force in Mesa, Arizona, Jim Evans, who spoke to us on the torpedo-bomber Avenger last year. Jim will discuss the history of the B-29 and the Manhattan project. The Commemorative Air Force also boasts two B-29s that actually fly.
Director Evans will be in Saddlebrooke on Thursday, January 16 at 1 p.m. in the Mountainview West Ballroom.
The Roundtable does not collect dues and all are welcome. We do ask a contribution of $1 to cover the cost of treating our guest speakers to lunch in one of our restaurants and to cover driving expenses.