We hope everyone had a wonderful holiday season and may you all have a safe and healthy 2023. The Red Cross goals for 2023 are simple: collect as much blood as possible. We had a record-year in SaddleBrooke blood drives in 2022, thanks to our wonderful donors and volunteers. As a result, the Red Cross has increased our donor times to enable us to have room for more donors. This drive has 56 out of 87 slots already filled. Be sure to schedule your time as soon as possible to not be left out. We are willing to take walk-ins if the schedule allows. Our next blood drive will be Saturday, January 14, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the MountainView Ballroom, SaddleBrooke. Also, we would like to include a “Save this Date” for 2023 drives. Please see list below.

As a blood donor, you do something extraordinary with each donation. You give families hope. You give patients courage. And you give those who need it most, life. Donors like you make all the difference. That is why your donation for this drive is more important than ever. The need for blood is constant and only volunteer donors can fulfill that need for patients in our community. Nationwide, someone needs a unit of blood every two to three seconds and most of us will need blood in our lifetime.

To schedule your appointment, visit Redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767. Also, you can start the donation process before leaving home by completing Rapid Pass online pre-donation and health history questionnaire from your mobile device or Blood Donor App on the day of your appointment. You can save up to 15-minutes. Learn more online at Redcrossblood.org/RapidPass. We hope to see you all.

Blood drives for 2023

Saturday, March 18

Saturday, May 20

Saturday, July 22

Saturday, September 16

Saturday, November 18