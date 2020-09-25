Have you ever been walking in front of your house and had to jump the curb to avoid being hit? Been passed by someone going over the speed limit while you were in the process of turning LEFT into your driveway? Residents on Catalina Hills Drive have. A speeding vehicle just hit a recycle bin and wiped out yard lights, and another tried to take out my husband a few months back when he was getting the mail.
With driveways, lots of traffic and pedestrians, this dangerous section of Catalina Hills Drive is a unique, hilly, curvy, narrow neighborhood stretch of road without sidewalks, line of sight or room for contractors to park. Where? These troublesome few blocks are at the entrance to the Preserve from the desert. Not only do SaddleBrooke residents travel this residential street to get home, buyers take it to our models and lots, plus the public drives this way to eat or play golf at the Preserve. Trouble is: drivers fail to realize they are in a neighborhood.
Safety has to be a priority. For more than 10 years, the HOA-2 board has been hearing complaints from worried residents and been seeking solutions to slow traffic, keep drivers in their lane, and protect pedestrians. A committee of concerned residents keeps raising the issue— emphasizing how close they came to seriously being hurt on foot and in their cars and golf carts. Many neighbors have reported witnessing near head-on collisions and joined the effort to reduce danger, since the 25 MPH cones are repeatedly being hit.
All options are being explored to encourage contractors, residents, employees, buyers, diners and golfers to reduce speed and proceed with extra caution. The Board created a "safety corridor" with higher fines and also tested electronic signs displaying speeds, but speeding continues. The presence of even unlit electronic signs slowed traffic, so installing them permanently seems wise.
Your help is needed. People want to live where it is safe— where there is a culture of responsibility and goodwill. Many of us like to speed, but we use caution out of responsibility to others.
New homes have brought increased traffic and construction trucks that cannot stop quickly. While neighbors keep begging everyone to be responsible and kind, having the patrol focus on fining dog walkers and dogs riding in carts on golf paths yet allow such danger in front of their homes seems like our priorities need realignment.
Safety is a community issue, and for marketing our homes and maintaining home values: it is a necessity. The goal is to find an attractive, effective way to deter speeding, because everyone benefits by reducing the likelihood of accidents that damage a community's reputation and liability costs. My understanding is that failure to take sufficient action when there is known danger constitutes "negligence."
Success probably requires a multi-pronged approach including more speeding tickets in this corridor, and if you have suggestions, please pass them on. Electronic signs and speed humps are cheaper, less onerous, and easier to implement than moving the "taco shack" to alert drivers they are entering a neighborhood.
What’s even easier? Slowing down and looking out for each other.