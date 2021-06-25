Sally Sample always wanted to make a difference. With a master’s degree in nursing, she served as a nursing administrator in several universities across the country. She states, “Throughout my career as a nurse, nurse educator and nursing administrator, I have searched for ways to support nurses in continuing their education. Never have I been so proud to be a member of the profession as when I saw nurses on the front line during this pandemic.” Sally’s four decades in nursing were recognized when, in 1994, the American Academy of Nursing honored her as a “Living Legend in Nursing”.
Even in retirement, Sally has been actively supporting education by coordinating the volunteers at the annual SaddleBrooke Health Fair. She also serves as a docent at Tohono Chul Park and a volunteer at Sister Jose Women’s Center.
Sally explains, “Articles about the SBCO Scholarship Endowment Program in the SaddleBrooke papers caught my attention. I was so impressed with the effort these high school students make to balance their studies with work and family responsibilities! They deserve our help and encouragement. I have contributed a one-time gift to the Scholarship Endowment program, but more importantly, I have included the Scholarship Endowment Program in my will for future generations of students who will need assistance. Scholarship funds provide hope for students who dare to seize opportunities that will make a difference, not only in their lives, but in the lives of others.”
Community Outreach Scholarships make a difference for students in the “Copper Corridor” by providing funding to those who not only need the financial assistance but also have outstanding grades and exceptional community service. Donations to the Endowment Program are professionally invested by the Community Foundation of Southern Arizona and only the earnings on these investments are used to provide scholarships. In this way, donations continue to provide support for students for generations to come.
Tax-deductible donations can be made any of four ways:
- A personal check— send directly to CFSA— and made payable to Community Foundation of Southern Arizona with “SBCO Endowment” in the memo line
- A distribution from your IRA to CFSA - for the SBCO Scholarship Endowment Fund
- Include CFSA as the manager of the SBCO Scholarship Endowment Fund as a beneficiary in your trust or estate plan.
- In-kind donations of real property such as real estate, an automobile or stocks and bonds.
Only monetary or in-kind donations valued at $5,000 or more are accepted for this fund. Consult your tax advisor about the potential tax benefits of any donation.
Donations must be sent to: The Community Foundation of Sothern Arizona, SBCO Scholarship Endowment Fund, 5049 E Broadway Suite 201, Tucson, AZ 85711.
For more information, email Ron Andrea at sbco.endowment@community-outreach.org or call the SBCO office at (520) 825-3302. You can also visit the SBCO website at community-outreach.org.