Basically, salvation means being saved. Most of us have been in situations from which we hoped to be saved, whether it be a difficult relationship, a medical emergency, or a financial disaster. Many of us feel surrounded in our world by turmoil and conflict, anger and uncertainty. We often don’t know where to turn or what to do. The solutions presented are often temporary or just an escape. Anxiety and despair can overwhelm us as we face the future. Is there any way out, any pathway that leads to hope and peace?

Civilizations in the past often worshiped gods made in human image, with human-like characteristics in an effort to avoid calamities and misfortune. Not surprisingly, these created gods did nothing to save them. Jews and Christians believe that the problems in this world began with the person of Adam who was the first to disobey God. As a result of Adam’s disobedience, the whole of the human race, and even the planet itself was plunged into an abyss of violence, hatred, selfishness, greed, and death. Through various historical figures, such as, Abraham, Jacob, Moses, the prophets, and finally, Jesus Himself, God’s provisions to restore a right relationship with humanity were made known. Jesus taught that loving God and loving others were the two greatest commandments. Unfortunately, God’s gift of human free will led not to gratitude and praise, but to disobedience and selfishness, with the result being the world we see around us.

Author and theologian, Tim Keller, has made the point that most of us cannot even live up to our own standards, let alone God’s. The Apostle Paul, formerly a leading scholar of Israel, known as Saul of Tarsus, makes the Biblical case, stating that “all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God”. Yes, we have all fallen short, but there is a solution, as Paul tells us, “God presented Christ as a sacrifice of atonement, through the shedding of his blood—to be received by faith.” We can be made righteous before God through faith in Christ: “For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith—and this is not from yourselves, it is the gift of God…”

Jesus came to save us and redeem all of creation. He promised that those who believed in Him would be saved from the penalty of sin, and even from death itself. Jesus said, as recorded by John in his Gospel account, “I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in me will never die.” In sum, we all need salvation, and it is available to us all through the loving kindness of the One Who created us and all that exists.