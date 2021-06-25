Almost 25 percent of the people living with HIV we serve are women, and TIHAN is grateful to Period.org (and founder Mary Ganapol) and the YWCA’s Project Period for donations of menstrual hygiene products for us to distribute to these CarePartners. And we’re grateful too that our partner agency AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) is commemorating Menstrual Hygiene Day.
Noting that periods do not stop during pandemics, AHF has launched a campaign “to distribute 5-million sanitary pads over the next year to women and girls in need to keep them healthy and in school! While 1.8 billion girls, women, transgender men and non-binary people of reproductive age menstruate periodically, millions are denied the right to manage their monthly menstrual cycle in a dignified, healthy way. Poor menstrual hygiene management restricts the mobility, freedom and choices of young women and girls everywhere; it affects attendance and participation in school and community life and further compromises their safety, causing stress and anxiety.” There remains a stigma to talking about menstrual hygiene, and we applaud our partners and donors who are raising awareness and ensuring that everyone has access to menstrual hygiene products, regardless of their ability to pay – they are a necessity!