The Care for Creation Ministry at Santa Catalina Parish is planning several special events leading up to the fifth anniversary of the release of Laudato Si in June.
On Sunday, April 26 at 4 p.m. in Catalina State Park, Santa Catalina Parish will host an outdoor Mass to celebrate Earth Day and the Care for Creation. The Mass will be in the group area under the pavilion. Following the Mass will be a potluck, sunset picnic for those who wish to stay. There is no fee to attend, however, the entrance fee for the park must be paid. It is seven dollars per car. All are Welcome!