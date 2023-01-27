The State of Arizona allows you to direct state tax dollars to a Qualifying Charitable Organization. It’s called the Arizona Charitable Tax Credit and Senior Village is designated as a Qualifying Charitable Organization (QCO). Individuals may deduct up to $400 and married couples filing jointly may deduct up to $800. Donations of lesser amounts may also be applied to the tax credit. You will experience a dollar-for-dollar reduction in the amount of Arizona State tax you owe when you donate to Senior Village using the Arizona Tax Credit form.

It’s not too late. You can make a donation right up to April 15, 2023, and claim the deduction on your 2022 tax returns. Please consult your tax preparer about the process.

The Senior Village QCO number is 20990.

The Federal ID number is 47-5552021.

Ask your tax preparer for the Arizona Tax Credit form and direct a donation to Senior Village in return for a credit on your state taxes.