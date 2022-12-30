You can let the state decide how your tax dollars will be used, or you can direct the tax dollars for use in your own community. Arizona allows you to decide how your tax dollars will be used with the Arizona Charitable Tax Credit. Senior Village is considered a Qualifying Charitable Organization (QCO) by the state. You will experience a dollar-for-dollar reduction in the amount of tax you owe when you donate to Senior Village. Individuals may deduct up to $400 and married couples filing jointly may deduct up to $800. Donations of lesser amounts may also be applied to the tax credit.

What do Senior Village donors say about the Tax Credit opportunity?

The tax credit helped us increase our donation to Senior Village and save on state taxes.

At tax time, we just donate to Senior Village and receive the tax credit off our Arizona State taxes.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

When I was having my taxes done, our tax preparer asked if I had any charitable donations. I wrote a check to Senior Village that very day and I watched the amount I owed the state go down. It was amazing and I am so grateful that our tax preparer reminded me.

It’s not too late. You can make a donation right up to Saturday, April 15, and claim the deduction on your 2022 tax returns. Please consult your tax preparer about the process.

The Senior Village QCO number is 20990. The Federal ID number is 47-5552021. Ask your tax preparer for the Arizona Tax Credit form and direct a donation to Senior Village in return for a credit on your state taxes.