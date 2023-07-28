As the Jewish Community prepares for the 5,784 High Holidays, The Institute for Judaic Studies (IJSS) invites all members and non-members of the Jewish Community to gather for a potluck.

Let us celebrate each other and the coming of the high holidays. We wish to gather together, make new friends and rediscover friends, share experiences, stories and have, of course, good food!

The Jewish community is invited to a casual potluck on August 23, from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., meeting at the HOA-1 Tennis Pavilion. Everyone is asked to bring something!

Use your Last Name Initial to Please Bring...

A-F: Non-alcoholic beverages

G-M: Appetizers

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

N-S: Desserts

T-Z: Comfort Foods, hot or cold

We hope that some of you volunteer for setup, breakdown and just to be handy if some attendees need help.

Please RSVP via email to meinbund@sbcglobal.net by Saturday, August 19 and let us know what you will be bringing. Space is limited!

B’shalom.