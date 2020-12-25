On Saturday, March 20, SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) will once again gather donations to support the Tri-Community Food Bank (TCFB) based in Mammoth. TCFB serves needy families living in Mammoth, San Manuel and Oracle. Our community’s donations help to provide monthly emergency food boxes to 338 households (1,092 people). All monetary contributions go directly to grocery purchases and related expenses.
SBCO and TCFB are all-volunteer organizations and are IRS 501c-3 and AZ non-profit charitable organizations, so donations made to these organizations are tax deductible.
TCFB meets a real need in the Tri-Community area, where 20 percent of households live below the poverty level and 10 percent are below 50 percent of the poverty level. It’s hard to provide food for your family, keep a roof over your head and buy gas to drive to your job if you don’t earn enough to cover these daily living expenses.
Due to the pandemic, the 2021 Food Drive may again be limited to monetary contributions made online or with checks. More detailed information about the drive is forthcoming.