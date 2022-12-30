On Saturday, March 18, SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) will gather donations to support the Tri-Community Food Bank (TCFB) based in Mammoth. TCFB serves needy families living in Mammoth, San Manuel, Oracle and the Dudleyville/Aravaipa area. Our community’s donations help to provide bi-monthly emergency food boxes to an unduplicated count of 530 households (1,565 people) for the past calendar year. The Food Bank served 477 different children and 340 different seniors this year. The food bank serves about 400 households with 1190 individuals on a monthly basis. The rising cost of gasoline, food and utilities have resulted in an even more burden for the local families.

All monetary contributions go directly to grocery purchases and related expenses. SBCO and TCFB are all-volunteer organizations and are IRS 501c3 and AZ non-profit charitable organizations, so donations made to these organizations are tax deductible.

TCFB meets a real need in the Tri-Community area, where 20 percent of households live below the poverty level and 10 percent are below 50 percent of the poverty level. It’s hard to provide food for your family, keep a roof over your head and buy gas to drive to your job if you don’t earn enough to cover these daily living expenses.

This year the Food Drive committee plans to accept food donations along with monetary donations made online or with checks. We hope to be able to experience the friendship and community spirit associated with the pick-up, sorting and delivery of food donations.

If you live in SaddleBrooke and would like to volunteer for the Food Drive, please email Andrea Stephens at andrea.stephens@community-outreach.org. For SaddleBrooke Ranch residents, email Betty Ryan at betty@community-outreach.org.