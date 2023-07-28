In 2022, Walk for Kids participants enjoyed perfect weather on their trip around the Ridgeview Boulevard loop.

 Steve Weiss Photography

Each year, SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) hosts the Walk for Kids. This year, the walk will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, October 28. This signature SBCO event helps support our food, clothing, enrichment and education programs benefiting youngsters along a 100+ mile corridor from Catalina to Globe. Annually, SBCO touches the lives of approximately 4,000 students through new clothes, backpacks filled with school supplies, college scholarships, contributions to Tri-Community Food Bank and financial support for a wide range of enrichment activities.

Online registration for the 2023 Walk for Kids will begin on Monday, August 28 at community-outreach.org. The registration fee of $30 per adult and $10 per child (ages six through 18) covers the cost of a t-shirt, snacks and drinks.

If you choose not to register online, in person registration begins on Tuesday, September 5, and runs through October 27, every Monday through Friday, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the SBCO Office at Suite L in the Minit-Market plaza. Registrations will also be accepted the day of the event.

To ensure that you receive a t-shirt in your size, you must register (online or in person) by Thursday, October 5.

Talk to your neighbors about forming a unit Walk for Kids team. Walking with friends while supporting SBCO is a great way to spend a Saturday morning.

