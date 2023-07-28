Each year, SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) hosts the Walk for Kids. This year, the walk will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, October 28. This signature SBCO event helps support our food, clothing, enrichment and education programs benefiting youngsters along a 100+ mile corridor from Catalina to Globe. Annually, SBCO touches the lives of approximately 4,000 students through new clothes, backpacks filled with school supplies, college scholarships, contributions to Tri-Community Food Bank and financial support for a wide range of enrichment activities.

Online registration for the 2023 Walk for Kids will begin on Monday, August 28 at community-outreach.org. The registration fee of $30 per adult and $10 per child (ages six through 18) covers the cost of a t-shirt, snacks and drinks.

If you choose not to register online, in person registration begins on Tuesday, September 5, and runs through October 27, every Monday through Friday, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the SBCO Office at Suite L in the Minit-Market plaza. Registrations will also be accepted the day of the event.

To ensure that you receive a t-shirt in your size, you must register (online or in person) by Thursday, October 5.

Talk to your neighbors about forming a unit Walk for Kids team. Walking with friends while supporting SBCO is a great way to spend a Saturday morning.