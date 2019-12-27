Friends of SaddleBrooke Libraries is pleased to announce plans for the spring authors luncheon. Author Jeff Siger will be the guest speaker on Monday, March 16. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, January 28 at the HOA-2 Administrative office. Cost per ticket is $30. Guests can choose among the following lunch entrees: salmon greek salad or sliced, glaze ham with mashed potatoes and vegetables. Desert will be carrot cake cupcakes.
Jeff Siger is a Pittsburgh native. He left his Wall Street law firm to write mysteries aimed at “exploring serious societal issues confronting modern day Greece.” Siger describes his debut novel “Murder in Mykanos” as a
‘sort of Mama Mia setting for a No Country for Old Men” thriller. In that book, Siger introduced readers to Chief Inspector Andreas Kaldis. Since then Siger has written another nine books featuring Kaldis.