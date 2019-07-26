The 23rd annual SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) Walkathon will be held at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 26th. This is SBCO’s signature fundraising event of the year and helps support our food, clothing and education programs benefiting youngsters along a 100-mile corridor from Catalina to the San Carlos Indian Reservation and Miami school system. Annually, SBCO touches the lives of approximately 4,000 students through new clothes, backpacks filled with school supplies, math tutors, college scholarships, contributions to Tri-Community Food Bank, and financial support for a wide range of educational enrichment activities.
Registration kick-off for the Walkathon will be on Monday, September 23rd, following the SBCO General Meeting at 3:00 pm at the MountainView ballroom. The Walkathon registration fee of $35 per adult and $18 per child (ages 6 through 18) covers the cost of a commemorative t-shirt and buffet breakfast. Talk to your neighbors about forming a unit Walkathon team. Walking with friends while raising funds to help students is a great way to spend a Saturday morning.
Beginning on Tuesday, September 24, walkers can register in person every weekday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the SBCO office at Suite L in the Minit-Market plaza. Walkathon registrations also can be made online at community-outreach.org.