SaddleBrooke Community Outreach has a busy schedule planned for the new year. We invite you to help us provide local children with the food, clothing, enrichment activities and college scholarships they need to succeed. Together we can make a big difference in the lives of many young people.

January 20 — Kids’ Closet spring session opens

January 23-28 — Teen Closet spring shopping days*

February 4 — Activities Fair

March 1 — College Scholarship Applications due

March 18 — Food Drive (food and monetary donations)

April 1 — Remodeled Home Tour (7 houses filled with great design ideas)

April 10 — Annual Meeting and Election of Officers

April 11 — Kids’ Closet spring session ends

April 22 — Recycling Event

July 24-29 — Teen Closet fall shopping days*

September 11 — Kids’ Closet fall session opens*

October 15 — Make a Difference Campaign Kickoff

October 16 — Fall Meeting/Golden Goose Fashion Show

October 21 — Walk for Kids

November TBD — Recycling Event

November 1-17 — Adopt a Family and Adopt a Child Donations

November 20-21 — Thanksgiving Baskets Delivered

December 7 — Kids’ Closet fall session ends*

December 14-16 — Adopt a Family and Adopt a Child Delivery*

* Exact dates subject to change. For updates, please check the SBCO website at community-outreach.org.