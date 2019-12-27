Plan now to attend the fifth annual luncheon and silent auction to benefit the Sister. Jose Women’s Center (SJWC), whose purpose is to help homeless women in our community. Come for a lovely lunch and to bid on over one hundred and fifty quality items—but come especially because you will be helping to provide safety, respite and a compassionate environment for our sisters who are experiencing homelessness. Women at SJWC receive breakfast and lunch, access to showers and laundry facilities, and clothing/hygiene items. Last year there were over 22,900 visits to the day program and 12,486 overnight stays, all possible because of the kindness and generosity of people of all faiths and all walks of life.
The event is on Sunday, February 23 at 11 a.m. at the Hilton El Conquistador (located at 10000 N Oracle Rd). Tickets are $60. To purchase tickets for this event or for more information, go to sisterjose.org or call (520) 909-3905. To donate items for the auction, email JoAnn Weston at azwestons@yahoo.com.