Please join us on Sunday, May 1 for a virtual event honoring mothers and strong women. Donations and proceeds go to providing assistance to women experiencing homelessness in Tucson. Sr. Jose Women’s Center provides safe overnight stays for over 13,000 women a year, as well as showers, meals, laundry, clothing and hygiene items to over 2,000 women per month who come for day visits.
The auction site will open a few days prior to Sunday, May 1. The online auction will end on Sunday, May 1.
Auction items are needed. Big money makers at previous auctions were gift cards for restaurants, tickets for sporting or other events, and themed gift baskets. We are also accepting donations of jewelry, arts or crafts, and special services.
Please contact Brenda Druke if you would like to donate items or have questions regarding the event. Email her at bdruke@sisterjose.org or place a call to 520-909-3905. More information will be available on SJWC website as we move closer to the event. Check out https://www.srjosewomensshelter.org/.