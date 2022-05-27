For 23-years SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) has hosted a Walkathon. This year the event has been renamed to Walk for Kids, since participants do not collect monetary pledges for the distance they walk. The Walk will be held at 8:00 am on Saturday, October 29. Despite the name change, this a signature SBCO event that helps support our food, clothing and education programs benefiting youngsters along a 100-mile corridor from Catalina to the San Carlos Indian Reservation and Miami school system. Annually, SBCO touches the lives of approximately 4,000 students through new clothes, backpacks filled with school supplies, college scholarships, contributions to Tri-Community Food Bank, and financial support for a wide range of educational enrichment activities.

This year, in honor of SBCO’s 25th anniversary, walkers will receive a special commemorative t-shirt and continental breakfast. Participants also will be able to enjoy musical performances and visit booths featuring information about all of SBCO’s programs and some of its leading business supporters.

Online registration for the 2022 Walk for Kids will begin on Monday, August 1, online, at community-outreach.org. The registration fee of $20 per adult and $10 per child (ages six through 18) covers the cost of the t-shirt and continental breakfast.

If you choose not to register online, in person registration begins on Thursday, September 1 and runs through Saturday, October 1, every Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the SBCO office at Suite L in the Minit-Market plaza. Late registration will be available the day of the Walk, but t-shirts may not be available in your size.

Register by Saturday, October 1 and talk to your neighbors about forming a unit Walk for Kids team. Walking with friends and local kids while supporting SBCO is a great way to spend a Saturday morning.