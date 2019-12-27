The 2020 SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) home tour, which will be held on Saturday, April 4, will again focus on remodeled homes. The 2018 and 2019 tours were so well received that the events committee decided to host two showings of the 2020 homes: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. When tickets are purchased, buyers will need to indicate which showing (morning or afternoon) they will attend.
The seven homes selected for the tour offer SaddleBrooke residents an opportunity see how their neighbors have adapted their homes for “open concept” living, improved storage, or additional space to accommodate their hobbies or guests. Tour tickets will only be sold to SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch residents.
This event helps provide funding for SBCO programs that provide food, clothing and educational opportunities for children in local communities. Our Kid’s Closet and Teen Closet programs, as well as our annual food drive, many educational grants and college scholarships make a significant difference in the lives of thousands of children and their families.
The SBCO events committee is seeking volunteers who can serve as docents in the tour homes. If you would like to participate in this upcoming event, please send an email to Heidi Wagner at heidiwag@gmail.com or to Lisa Urban at lisaurban1963@yahoo.com.