On Saturday, March 21, SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) volunteers will once again gather donations of food and money to support the Tri-Community Food Bank (TCFB) based in Mammoth. TCFB serves needy families living in Mammoth, San Manuel and Oracle. Our community’s donations help to provide monthly emergency food boxes to 338 households (1,092 people). All monetary contributions go directly to grocery purchases and related expenses. SBCO and TCFB are all-volunteer organizations and are IRS 501c3 and AZ non-profit charitable organizations, so donations made to these organizations are tax deductible.
TCFB meets a real need in the Tri-Community area, where 20 percent of households live below the poverty level and 10 percent are below 50 percent of the poverty level. It’s hard to provide food for your family, keep a roof over your head and buy gas to drive to your job if you don’t earn enough to cover these daily living expenses.
You can contribute to the food drive in either of two ways:
- Make a monetary donation with a check made payable to SBCO Food Drive and write your unit number on the memo line. You can mail it to: SBCO, 63675 E. SaddleBrooke Blvd., Ste. L, Tucson, AZ 85739 or deliver it to the SBCO office at Ste. L.
- Leave bagged food donations at your curb by 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 21. They will be collected by Volunteer Unit Captains and taken to the Mountain View Clubhouse for sorting and transport to TCFB.
You can also attach a check to your bagged food donation.
More detailed information about the drive is forthcoming, but if you would like to volunteer to assist with the drive, please reach out to Andrea Stephens. Her email is astephens45@q.com and her phone number is (520) 818-9306.