The SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) Fall Kick-off General Meeting, which includes the popular “Golden Goose Fashion Show,” will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, October 11 in the MountainView ballroom. It is a great chance to learn about SBCO’s programs to provide food, clothing and educational opportunities for local children— and see some “cheap chic” clothing.
Throughout the year, Golden Goose volunteer Betsy Lowry culls through clothing donations to find runway-worthy items for this fashion show. Clothing and coordinating accessories, from casual to formal wear, are selected for quality and style in order to display some of the best items available to the store’s shoppers. Betsy also recruits volunteers who are willing to serve as runway models, some of whom also bring their sense of humor to the occasion.
Plan now to attend this very popular annual event!