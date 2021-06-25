SAVE THE DATES! Wednesday, November 10 and Thursday, November 11 are this year’s dates for SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network’s Annual Fashion Show and Luncheon. Calle Rose will be returning with her beautiful line of clothing and accessories.
Ticket price for luncheon and show is $25, and tickets for both days go on sale on Wednesday September 15 at 9 a.m. in HOA-1 Lobby. Anyone buying more than 10 tickets will be required to submit a list of attendees and conduct it in one transaction using their house account or check. This event supports SPRN in its efforts to assist many homeless animals with their medical care and in finding them forever homes.
Help us celebrate our 10th Anniversary! Mark your calendars ladies! This year we will also be offering raffle tickets for the 50/25/25 raffle. They will be available on the ticket sale day for your convenience as well as the day of the luncheon. Six for $5, 15 for $10 and 35 for $20.
Bring those $20 bills, ladies. The Mor5e you buy— the bigger the chance to win!!! We will have separate tables set up for Wednesday and Thursday attendance. See you in September!!