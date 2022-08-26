The 2022 Oracle Schools Foundation Spring Fling auction was a smashing success! There was record attendance, and the nearly 200 guests were eager to eat, drink, and try to outbid their friends and neighbors in order to score great offerings: gift certificates for massages, dining at local restaurants, and opera and theater tickets with a down-town hotel stay. There were also certificates for made-to-order pies, cupcakes, cheesecakes, appetizers, and soups of the month, in addition to piano lessons, an interior design consultation, hikes, clothing alterations and MUCH more.

Attendees also waited in line to sign up for popular fixed price items such as theme dinners (Spanish, Italian, Jewish), lessons—bridge, Mah Jongg, learning to make outstanding pizza, or how to create fused glass or mosaic pieces. The house parties with local talented musicians and munchies were very much in demand, as was the night putting contest and a star gazing party.

Last but not least, the live auction was very spirited! There was a bidding war for the Greek dinner, and those in attendance also took bidding to heart to buy a week at a vacation home in Maine or at a timeshare in Orlando. Lucky bidders got a two-night stay at a local dude Ranch or at a new Mt. Lemmon hotel.

Thanks to so many generous donors and auction attendees who spent money, we were able to raise over $40,000 to help financial and related support to ensure that every Oracle student has unlimited opportunity to succeed. We hope to keep up the good work, so, MARK YOUR CALENDARS for Saturday, March 11, 2023 at HOA-2. If you can help us by donating your time or talent, we want your contributions! Do you like to bake, sew, entertain, or do crafts? Then, offer to hold a class, host an event, bake made-to-order desserts or other goodies, or offer services such as pet sitting or transportation to the airport. We also welcome gift cards to local restaurants or businesses, so if you are eating out or shopping, please consider buying a gift card and turning it over to us to bundle with others. Please consider supporting this worthy cause—what can be more important than quality education for children? You can reach me at vernonann47@gmail.com or (520) 405-2622.