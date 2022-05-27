20210915_125006-2-.jpg

Ladies ready to buy their tickets.

 Marcia Vernon

This year, SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network’s annual Fashion Show and Luncheon will be held at the HOA#1 Clubhouse on Wednesday, November 30 and Thursday, December 1. Watch for notice of ticket sales as well as other information later this summer.

