Since 1997, hundreds of SaddleBrookers have joined in SaddleBrooke Community Outreach’s signature fundraising event, the Annual SBCO Walkathon. The funds raised through sponsorships and registrations are used to provide a multitude of opportunities for kids residing in the Copper Corridor to succeed. Annually, SBCO touches the lives of approximately 5,000 kids by providing new clothes, backpacks filled with school supplies, access to math and reading tutors, scholarships, enrichment programs supporting the school curriculum, holiday food baskets and the Annual Food Drive.
Sadly, the 24th Annual Walkathon scheduled for Saturday, November 14 has been cancelled. Walkathon organizers have chosen to exercise caution with an event that would be challenged to adhere to CDC COVID-19 guidelines.
“We hope that each of you who have participated in the past as a walker, a sponsor, or both, will support us again when we resume this annual event in 2021. We will keep you informed of our plans as we move into the new year,” said Trish Parker, Walkathon Co-Chair.
In the meantime, please consider donating to SBCO as the children we support need us now more than ever before. Donating online is simple. Visit community-outreach.org/donate.