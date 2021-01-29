The volunteer receptionists who staff the SBCO office provide a vital service to the organization. Each year we recognize the efforts of a volunteer who has provided an outstanding level of support to the organization. Susan Williams has been named the Receptionist of the Year for 2020.
Susan moved to SaddleBrooke in August 2017 from Houston, Texas. Born and raised in Houston, she received a degree in business administration from the University of Houston with an emphasis in human resources. She then worked for the university in finance and administration for 30 years. In her free time, she acquired a passion for bird watching while a volunteer at the Armand Bayou Nature Center.
Upon retiring, Susan wanted to relocate for a number of reasons, one being to avoid hurricanes. She had discovered SaddleBrooke when her brother and sister-in-law, John and Barbara, moved here 20 years ago. Visits here convinced her to move to this community, bringing along another native Texan, her beloved dog Sweetie. John is a long-time volunteer and receptionist at SBCO and it was his enthusiasm for the organization and its work which caused Susan to decide to become volunteer there herself.
In 2018, Susan became a receptionist at the SBCO office and when a call went out in October 2019 for an assistant office manager, she promptly volunteered. According to Pat Andrea, the SBCO office manager, “Susan has been a lifesaver this past year. She’s a terrific assistant office manager and I probably could not do this job without her. In addition to being available for emergency shifts, Susan creates all the forms for the office staff, ensures the office is stocked with supplies and spreads the word about SBCO to anyone who will listen! She is a great ambassador for our organization.”
In addition to SBCO, Susan is president of the SaddleBrooke Dog Park Association and serves on the board of WOO (Women on Our Own), managing the group’s communications and database.
She also enjoys playing games like canasta and Mexican Train, as well as watching old movies, birdwatching and taking lots of walks around SaddleBrooke with her pal, Sweetie.
SBCO is always looking for volunteers for both long- and short-term commitments. You can help with a wide range of tasks— from staffing the office to helping with fundraising events, tutoring, helping children choose new clothing, or serving on our Board of Directors. The opportunities are endless.
To become involved, visit https://community-outreach.org/volunteers/ to see a list of volunteer opportunities and to complete an interest form. We’d love to have you join our team!