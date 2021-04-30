SaddleBrooke Community Outreach has elected a new slate of officers for 2021-22. They assume their roles on Monday, April 12. SBCO is an all-volunteer organization dedicated to providing food, clothing and educational opportunities for students in communities along a 100+ mile corridor from Catalina to Miami, Arizona.
The new board includes:
|President
|Denise Anthony
|Executive VP
|Ann Coziahr
|Recording Secretary
|Marcia Van Ommeran
|Recording Secretary
|Cheryl Smith
|Corresponding Secretary
|Karen Green
|Treasurer
|Camille Esterman
|Assistant Treasurer
|Esther Moen
|VP Education
|Steve Sahl
|VP Education
|Susan Barnes
|VP Kids’ Closet
|Jan Olsson
|VP Kids’ Closet
|Michelle Schroeder
|Communications
|Nancy McCluskey Moore
|Membership
|Andrea Stephens
|Membership
|Betty Ryan
|Scholarship Endowment
|George Nersesian
|Special Events
|Beth Fedor
|Special Events
|Mary Hojnacki
|Teen Closet
|Vivian Errico
|Golden Goose Rep.
|Melanie Stout
|Past President
|Steve Groth
Photos of all incoming board members are posted on the SBCO website. Check out community-outreach.org/about-sbco.