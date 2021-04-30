SaddleBrooke Community Outreach has elected a new slate of officers for 2021-22. They assume their roles on Monday, April 12. SBCO is an all-volunteer organization dedicated to providing food, clothing and educational opportunities for students in communities along a 100+ mile corridor from Catalina to Miami, Arizona.

The new board includes:

PresidentDenise Anthony
Executive VPAnn Coziahr
Recording SecretaryMarcia Van Ommeran
Recording SecretaryCheryl Smith
Corresponding SecretaryKaren Green
TreasurerCamille Esterman
Assistant TreasurerEsther Moen
VP EducationSteve Sahl
VP EducationSusan Barnes
VP Kids’ ClosetJan Olsson
VP Kids’ ClosetMichelle Schroeder
CommunicationsNancy McCluskey Moore
MembershipAndrea Stephens
MembershipBetty Ryan
Scholarship EndowmentGeorge Nersesian
Special EventsBeth Fedor
Special EventsMary Hojnacki
Teen ClosetVivian Errico
Golden Goose Rep.Melanie Stout
Past PresidentSteve Groth

Photos of all incoming board members are posted on the SBCO website. Check out community-outreach.org/about-sbco.

